Tickets Are Now on Sale for To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

Tickets are on sale for To Kill a Mockingbird, a new stage play based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel. The production will begin performances on November 1 with an opening scheduled for December 13 at the Shubert Theatre.



Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, the story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. To Kill a Mockingbird features a script adapted by Aaron Sorkin and direction by Bartlett Sher.



The cast will be led by Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Gideon Glick as Dill, Will Pullen as Jem, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella, Phyllis Somerville as Ms. Dubose, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley and Neal Huff as Link Deas.



To Kill a Mockingbird will feature scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton and sound design by Scott Lehrer.