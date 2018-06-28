Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The original Broadway company of "Come From Away"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Come From Away to Arrive in London's West End in 2019
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 28, 2018

The hit Broadway musical Come From Away will cross the pond in 2019, playing to audiences at the West End's Phoenix Theatre for an open run beginning on January 30. That production will be preceded by an Ireland engagement at Dublin's Abbey Theater from December 6, 2018 through January 19, 2019. Christopher Ashley will repeat his Tony-winning work as the musical's director.

Come From Away is based on the true story of the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, which played host to thousands of people carried on 38 planes from across the globe when diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered and supported the stranded travelers.

Come From Away features a Tony-nominated book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The London and Ireland productions will feature the work of the full Broadway design team: scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Howell Binkley and sound designer Gareth Owen.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Till then, check out footage from the Broadway production below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Rachel Bay Jones Sets Final Performance Date in Dear Evan Hansen
  2. Watch Broadway's Best Lend Their Voices to the Classic Call for Unity 'We Are the World'
  3. The Scarlet Pimpernel Is Manhattan Concert Productions' Next Musical Presentation
  4. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Bernadette Peters as Dolly, Angels in America & More
  5. Get Inside the 2018 Jimmy Awards with These Party Photos of Ari'el Stachel, the Winners & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers