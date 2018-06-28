Come From Away to Arrive in London's West End in 2019

The hit Broadway musical Come From Away will cross the pond in 2019, playing to audiences at the West End's Phoenix Theatre for an open run beginning on January 30. That production will be preceded by an Ireland engagement at Dublin's Abbey Theater from December 6, 2018 through January 19, 2019. Christopher Ashley will repeat his Tony-winning work as the musical's director.



Come From Away is based on the true story of the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, which played host to thousands of people carried on 38 planes from across the globe when diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered and supported the stranded travelers.



Come From Away features a Tony-nominated book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The London and Ireland productions will feature the work of the full Broadway design team: scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Howell Binkley and sound designer Gareth Owen.



Casting will be announced at a later date. Till then, check out footage from the Broadway production below.



