Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Marissa Jaret Winokur & Brandon Victor Dixon to Host 2018 Creative Arts Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 8, 2018
Marissa Janet Winokur
(Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and two-time Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon have signed on to emcee the 2018 Creative Arts Tony Awards, presented just before the main 8:00pm ceremony on June 10. This year's Tonys will take place at Radio City Music Hall.

Winokur earned a Tony for her turn as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray. She is also a recent winner of TV's Celebrity Big Brother. Dixon earned Tony noms for his performances as Harpo in the original production of The Color Purple and Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along. He has also been seen on Broadway in Hamilton and Motown The Musical.

The Tonys' main ceremony, broadcast live on CBS, will be hosted by Tony nominees Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. For a full list of nominees, click here.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. In the Heights Movie Musical to Arrive in Cinemas in Summer 2020
  2. Mean Girls, The Band's Visit, Carousel & More to Perform on 72nd Annual Tony Awards
  3. Watch Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Sing Their Hearts Out in First Trailer for A Star Is Born
  4. These Artists Only Need a Tony Award to EGOT
  5. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2018

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers