Marissa Jaret Winokur & Brandon Victor Dixon to Host 2018 Creative Arts Tony Awards

Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and two-time Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon have signed on to emcee the 2018 Creative Arts Tony Awards, presented just before the main 8:00pm ceremony on June 10. This year's Tonys will take place at Radio City Music Hall.



Winokur earned a Tony for her turn as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray. She is also a recent winner of TV's Celebrity Big Brother. Dixon earned Tony noms for his performances as Harpo in the original production of The Color Purple and Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along. He has also been seen on Broadway in Hamilton and Motown The Musical.



The Tonys' main ceremony, broadcast live on CBS, will be hosted by Tony nominees Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. For a full list of nominees, click here.