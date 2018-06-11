Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Dates & Venue Set for Kelli O'Hara-Led Kiss Me, Kate
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 11, 2018
Kelli O'Hara
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate is nearing its Broadway return. Dates and a main-stem venue have been set for the new staging, kicking off performances next spring. Kiss, Me Kate will play Studio 54, beginning previews on February 14, 2019 with an opening set for March 14, 2019. As previously announced, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara will star.

Kiss Me, Kate centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on- and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara). Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack and music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

Broadway's Kiss Me, Kate revival will feature direction by Scott Ellis and choreography by Warren Carlyle, and music direction by Paul Gemignani. The creative team will include David Rockwell (sets), Jeff Mahshie (costumes), Donald Holder (lighting) and Brian Ronan (sound).

Additional casting for Kiss Me, Kate is forthcoming. The revival is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 2, 2019.

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara stars in the Broadway revival of this classic Cole Porter musical.
