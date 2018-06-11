Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Beautiful's Melissa Benoist Channel Carole King with a Soulful 'I Feel the Earth Move'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 11, 2018

Glee alum Melissa Benoist went back to her musical roots on June 7 when she kicked off a Broadway-debut run in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The Supergirl star sampled her performance for TV audiences on the June 11 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, serving up a dynamic performance of King's fan-favorite hit "I Feel the Earth Move." Watch the power-voiced Benoist below and don't miss the chance to experience her powerful performance in person at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  2. De Niro’s Trump Talk & Other Memorable Moments from the 2018 Tony Awards
  3. The Best-Dressed Broadway Stars on the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet
  4. Step into the Winners Circle! Andrew Garfield, Lindsay Mendez & The Cast of The Band's Visit Accept Their Tony Awards
  5. See Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban & More Arrivals from the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers