The company of London's "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matt Crockett)
Olivier-Winning Kinky Boots Sets Final London Performance Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2018

The hit West End production of Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper's Kinky Boots has announced a final performance date of January 12, 2019. The London transfer of the Tony-winning musical began previews at the Adelphi Theatre on August 21, 2015 with an official opening night of September 15. By closing, the West End production of Kinky Boots will have played more than 1,400 performances.

Kinky Boots will embark on a U.K. tour beginning this fall for a run through 2019. The road production will open at Royal & Derngate in Northampton on September 19, 2018, followed by engagements in major cities including Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham.

Kinky Boots tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in a drag queen named Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The current cast of London's Kinky Boots is led by Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Lola, Oliver Tompsett as Charlie Price, Natalie McQueen as Lauren and Cordelia Farnworth as Nicola. The winner of three Olivier Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a book by Fierstein, a score by Lauper and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

