Almeida Theatre's Acclaimed Summer and Smoke Gets West End Transfer

The Almeida Theatre's stripped-back staging of Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke—which concluded its run on April 7—is getting a new life in the West End. The acclaimed staging, helmed by Rebecca Frecknall, will set up shop at the Duke of York's Theatre beginning on November 10 with an opening set for November 20.



Set in turn-of-the-century Mississippi, Summer and Smoke tells the story of a local minister's daughter who walks the line between piety and sensuality with the neighborhood doctor who grew up next door. The West End mounting will feature the full Almeida cast, including Patsy Ferran as Alma Winemiller and Matthew Needham as John Buchanan.



The company will also include Almeida cast members Seb Carrington, Nancy Crane, Eric MacLennan, Forbes Masson, Tok Stephen and Anjana Vasan. The creative team will feature Tom Scutt (designer), Lee Curran (lighting), Carolyn Downing (sound) and Angus MacRae (composition). Summer and Smoke is scheduled to play a limited West End engagement through January 19, 2019.