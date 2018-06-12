Dan Cody's Yacht Moves Up Final Off-Broadway Performance by One Week

Anthony Giardina's new play Dan Cody's Yacht, currently receiving its world premiere at New York City Center—Stage I, will conclude its limited off-Broadway run one week earlier than originally announced. First scheduled to play through July 8, the work will now wrap up its engagement on July 1. Tony winner Doug Hughes directs the production, which began previews on May 15 and opened on June 6.



Dan Cody's Yacht takes place in a small Boston suburb, where a single schoolteacher (played by Kristen Bush) is struggling to get by. When the wealthy father (Rick Holmes) of one of her students (John Kroft) surprises her with a financial proposal that could change her daughter's life, their worlds collide.



In addition to Bush, Holmes and Kroft, the cast includes Meredith Forlenza, Laura Kai Chen, Jordan Lage, Casey Whyland and Roxanna Hope Radja. The creative team features John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design) and Fitz Patton (original music and sound design).