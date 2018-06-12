Broadway BUZZ

Avenue Q Originals to Make Return Appearances in Hit Musical for 15 Performances
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 12, 2018
Princeton, John Tartaglia, Kate Monster & Stephanie d'Abruzzo in "Avenue Q"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

The Tony-winning musical Avenue Q will welcome the return of a handful of original Broadway cast members in the current production at off-Broadway's New World Stages next month. In commemoration of the show's 15th anniversary, the original stars will make guest appearances throughout 15 performances from July 18-29.

Each of the 15 anniversary shows will feature audience giveaways and a different surprise guest turn by members of the musical's original Broadway company, including Tony nominees John Tartaglia and Stephanie d'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon and Ann Harada, along with additional Broadway alums Carmen Ruby Floyd, Barrett Foa, Maggie Lakis, Anika Larsen, Brynn O'Malley and Sharon Wheatley.

Avenue Q took home 2004 Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and the top prize of Best Musical. The tuner concluded its six-plus-year Broadway run at the Golden Theatre in 2009, later transferring to its current home at New World Stages.

As previously announced, a pair of Avenue Q 15th-anniversary concerts will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 30 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Look back at the show's rollicking Tony Awards performance below.

Avenue Q

Tony-Award winning musical that is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.
Exclusive Offers