Odds & Ends: Avenue Q Originals to Reunite in Concert & More

Avenue Q Originals to Reunite in Concert

Fantasies come true! Several stars of the Tony-winning hit musical Avenue Q will reunite for a pair of concert performances this summer. The reunion event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 30 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, almost 15 years to the day of the show’s Broadway opening in 2003. The evening will feature Tony nominees John Tartaglia and Stephanie d'Abruzzo, Rick Lyon and Jennifer Barnhart, along with additional Broadway cast alums Barrett Foa, Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis, with an additional appearance by Tony- and Oscar-winning co-songwriter Robert Lopez. Of course, Avenue Q continues in its current celebrated run at off-Broadway's New World Stages. Look back at the show's rollicking Tony Awards performance below.







Mandy Patinkin Sings Shawn Mendes' "Stitches" in Yiddish

Tony-winning stage-and-screen icon Mandy Patinkin has good taste in music. The original star of Evita and Sunday in the Park with George paid a recent visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes. Patinkin revealed his fandom for the young music maker—and to prove it, he offered up a Yiddish take on Mendes' hit song "Stitches." Watch the duo below, and cross your fingers that we get to hear a duet featuring the pair of talented stars soon.







Lillias White Will Return to The Green Room 42

Tony-winning stage star Lillias White, who can currently be seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's Broadway-aimed musical Half Time, has announced a return visit to swanky cabaret venue The Green Room 42 on June 18 at 7:00pm. Audiences can expect to hear White's delectable vocals on the music of Tim McGraw, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and Nat King Cole. In addition to her Tony-winning turn in The Life, White's Broadway credits include performances in Fela!, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, Once On This Island, Dreamgirls, Cats and Barnum.



ACT of CT Opens New Venue; Stephen Schwartz and Christian Borle Are Artistic Advisors

The acclaimed Connecticut theater company ACT of CT (A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut) has officially broken ground on its very own Ridgefield venue. The vision of the company—led by Great White Way alums Daniel C. Levine (Chicago) and Katie Tomlinson Diamond (The Pirate Queen)—is to bring Broadway-caliber theater to the Ridgefield area, including top-rate contemporary productions, new works and reimagined revivals. Levine is the company's artistic director with Diamond as exec director and Bryan Perri (Wicked) as resident music director. The theater's artistic advisory board includes Tony-nominated songwriter Stephen Schwartz, two-time Tony-winning actor Christian Borle, Susan Batten and Al Blackstone. The first production to open the new venue is Mamma Mia!, which begins performances on June 7 and has just received an extension through July 1.