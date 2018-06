Every year, the Public Theater throws a gala that celebrates its season and current performances. This year, stars of the stage and screen stepped out to celebrate the iconic company on June 12. The gala was followed by a performance of Runaways by Elizabeth Swados, marking and the show's 40th anniversary milestone. Click through the photos gallery to see who stepped out to support the off-Broadway company!

Three-time Tony winner Glenn Close dazzles for the camera.