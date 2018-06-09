Broadway BUZZ

Georgia Engel & the company of "Half Time"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Odds & Ends: Get a First Look at Georgia Engel & the Company of Half Time & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 12, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Get a First Look at Georgia Engel & the Company of Half Time
The new musical comedy Half Time opens tonight at Millburn, New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse. Inspired by the documentary Gotta Dance, Half Time is the incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team. The cast is led by Emmy nominee Georgia Engel, Tony winner Lillias White, Tony winner Donna McKechnie and Tony winner André De Shields. Watch the talented cast below and check out Half Time before it ends its Paper Mill run on July 1.



Jane Krakowski Remembers Her Dangerous, Hilarious Broadway Debut
Today, Jane Krakowski is revered as a Tony-winning Broadway superstar with a slew of main-stem credits. But there was once a time when the mega talent was an unknown newbie, making her Broadway debut on rollerskates in Starlight Express. Krakowski looked back at that first Great White Way turn on last night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, remembering the excitement of introducing Broadway fans to Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest show in 1987. Watch Krakowski below and cross your fingers for a Starlight Express revival soon.



Watch These Moving Clips from the Free Staging of Runaways in Central Park
The Public Theater has just released video footage from its two-night engagement of Liz Swados' groundbreaking musical Runaways at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton directs the production running through tonight at the beloved outdoor venue. Watch the young, talented cast below and make your way to Delacorte to experience the show's magic tonight at 8:00pm.
 



P.S. We can't stop watching this video from Leslie Uggams' epic backstage visit to Renée Fleming at Carousel.

View Comments

