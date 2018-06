Audiences felt the earth move under their feet when Melissa Benoist made her first Broadway bow in Beautiful. Benoist, known for her credits on Glee and starring on Supergirl, is now portraying Carole King eight times a week on the Great White Way until August 4. Check out the photos below to celebrate Benoist's first curtain call as the iconic singer-songwriter.

Beautiful star Melissa Benoist takes her first Broadway bow.

Beautiful's leading man Evan Todd offers Melissa Benoist flowers at the curtain call.