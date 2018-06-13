Broadway BUZZ

Exclusive! Carol Burnett Visits Bob Mackie and at The Cher Show
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 13, 2018
Carol Burnett visits Bob Mackie at The Cher Show
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

We love this friendship! Tony winner and comedy legend Carol Burnett visited her longtime friend, famed designer Bob Mackie at the final dress rehearsal of The Cher Show  in Chicago. Mackie has been Burnett's go-to designer for years, and now she's supporting his new venture as the costume designer for The Cher Show. The musical based on Cher's life story and her chart-topping hits is currently playing at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago and is set to open officially on Broadway on December 3, 2018. 

 

 

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
