Idina Menzel in "Skintight"
(Photos: Joan Marcus)
See Idina Menzel Back on the New York Stage in Off-Broadway's Skintight
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 13, 2018

We simply couldn't be happier to have Idina Menzel back on the New York stage! The Tony winner is starring in Joshua Harmon's new play Skintight, which centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. The play examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside. The Daniel Aukin-directed production also features Jack Wetherall, Will Brittain, Stephen Carrasco, Cynthia Mace and Eli Gelb. Get a glimpse at Menzel and more in the off-Broadway show, which opens at the Laura Pels Theatre on June 21.

Skintight

Joshua Harmon's scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex.
