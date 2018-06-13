As If! Clueless Musical Sets World Premiere with Off-Broadway's New Group; Three Additional Debut Works on Tap

A new stage musical adaptation of the fan-favorite flick Clueless will make its world premiere as part of the 2018-2019 season of off-Broadway's The New Group. The company's new lineup of productions will also include a world premiere play by Jesse Eisenberg, along with new works starring Edie Falco and Alan Cumming. New Group productions are held at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



Kicking off The New Group's season in September 2018 is The True, a world premiere play written by Sharr White (The Other Place). The work is described as an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics. Scott Elliott directs the production slated to star Edie Falco, Michael McKean and Peter Scolari.



Next up at The New Group is the world premiere of Clueless, The Musical, created by the movie's screenwriter Amy Heckerling and featuring a score of '90s hits. Clueless, The Musical follows the story of Cher, a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation. Directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographed by Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), the musical will kick off performances in fall 2018. A 2016 reading of the musical starred Mean Girls Tony nominee Taylor Louderman and current Book of Mormon star Dave Thomas Brown. Casting for The New Group's production is to come.



The New Group will next present Jeremy O. Harris' world premiere play "Daddy," a co-production with the Vineyard Theatre beginning in February 2019. Set in the L.A. hills, Franklin, a young artist, finds himself seduced by wealthy "daddy" André (to be played by Alan Cumming). Their erotic connection deepens from a naughty fetish to an irresistible bond, but when Franklin's Christian mother decides that her son is in peril, she enters into a deeply moving battle of wills with André over the soul of their baby boy. Danya Taymor will direct.



The season will conclude with the world premiere comedy Yea, Sister! by Jesse Eisenberg (The Spoils, The Social Network), directed by New Group Artistic Director Scott Elliott. Yea, Sister! centers on Lorraine, a woman who, on top of trying to save her dying mother, miserable husband and estranged daughter, is starring as Bloody Mary in the Jewish Community Center production of South Pacific. When her mother's home aide, Serbian immigrant Ljuba, asks for help finding a husband, Lorraine takes on her most challenging role to date: matchmaker. Yea, Sister! will begin performances in spring 2019.



Exact dates and full casting for The New Group's 2018-2019 season will be announced at a later time.