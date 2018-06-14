Melissa Benoist Takes On Music Icon Carole King in Beautiful on Broadway

Former Glee star and current Supergirl lead Melissa Benoist made her first Great White Way appearance on June 7 portraying music titan Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Benoist will play a limited Broadway-debut run in the hit show through August 4.



Benoist first won the hearts of theater nerds as Marley Rose on Fox's Glee. Her other screen credits include Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, Waco and her current gig in the title role of The CW's Supergirl.



To celebrate Benoist's milestone debut, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Benoist's thrilling turn as King alongside Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Nancy Opel as Genie Klein and Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.