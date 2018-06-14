Broadway BUZZ

Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Tom Skerritt, Paul Schneider, Kate Bornstein & Josh Charles
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Armie Hammer & the Cast of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 14, 2018

Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men is gearing up to begin previews at the Hayes Theatre on June 29. The play takes place on Christmas Eve, when Ed (played by Tom Skerritt) gathers his three adult sons, Drew (Call Me By Your Name's Armie Hammer), Matt (played by Paul Schneider) and Jake (played by Josh Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday celebration, they are forced to confront their own identities. Playright Lee, director Anna D. Shapiro and stars Hammer, Skerritt, Schneider, Charles, Ty Defoe and Kate Bornstein met the press at Sardi's on June 14 ahead of the play's Great White Way premiere. Take a look, and see the show this summer!

Straight White Men marks Armie Hammer's Broadway debut.
Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Straight White Men's playwright Young Jean Lee, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Tom Skerritt, Paul Schneider, Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles and director Anna D. Shapiro get together. 

Straight White Men

Young Jean Lee's play premieres on Broadway.
