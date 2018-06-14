Odds & Ends: Andrew Rannells-Led Comedy Series Black Monday Picked Up by Showtime & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Andrew Rannells-Led Comedy Series Black Monday Picked Up by Showtime

Andrew Rannells, the two-time Tony nominee currently back on Broadway in The Boys in the Band, is returning to the small screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Girls alum will star in Black Monday, a new series about the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crash. The previously announced comedy, formerly titled Ball Street, has received an initial slate of 10 episodes from Showtime. Off-Broadway veteran and seven-time Emmy nominee Don Cheadle will co-star.



Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Boys in the Band Stars & More Set for Broadway Bares: Game Night

2018 Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Ashley Park are among the newly announced stars who will strip down for a good cause as part of Broadway Bares latest edition, Game Night. A star-studded lineup of Broadway's best will take part in the flirty evening of fun, games and unparalleled striptease at 9:30pm and midnight on June 17. The shows will also feature performances by Jay Armstrong Johnson, Alison Luff, Rema Webb, Kirstin Maldonado, Lesli Margherita, L. Steven Taylor and Wesley Taylor, with special guest appearances by Boys in the Band castmates Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins, along with an appearance by two-time Tony winner Judith Light. Broadway Bares: Game Night benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Roundabout to Honor John Lithgow at 2019 Gala

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that its 2019 annual gala will celebrate Tony- and Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre. Roundabout's gala will be held on February 25, 2019 at a venue to be announced. Lithgow most recently appeared onstage in Roundabout's Broadway transfer of the solo play John Lithgow: Stories by Heart. Lithgow is a two-time Tony winner for The Changing Room and Sweet Smell of Success as well as a two-time Oscar nominee and six-time Emmy winner. The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and his memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theater world.