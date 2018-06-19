Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Rooftop Cinema Club to Offer Screenings of Singin’ in the Rain & The Wizard of Oz, Plus One Movie Musical Chosen by You!
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 19, 2018
Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds & Gene Kelly in "Singin' in the Rain"
(Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Broadway.com is partnering with Rooftop Cinema Club to serve up screenings of three classic movie musicals this summer! One of the three films will be selected by Broadway.com readers as part of an upcoming Culturalist Challenge.

The first film on tap will be Singin' in the Rain, set to screen on July 16, followed by The Wizard of Oz, scheduled for August 20. The screenings will be held at SkyLawn at Embassy Suites, on 60 West 37th Street in New York City.

The third film, voted upon by readers, will be one of the following: An American in Paris, Easter Parade, Meet Me in St. Louis, Funny Girl, West Side Story, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, On the Town, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie or Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. That screening will take place on September 17.

Stay tuned for the Culturalist Challenge, appearing on Broadway.com on August 3—and get ready to vote!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & James Corden Mashup Phantom, Cats & Evita in a Hilarious Crosswalk the Musical
  2. New Musical Based on the Life of Michael Jackson Will Premiere on Broadway in 2020
  3. Broadway Grosses: Freshly Minted Tony Winners Bank on Their New High-Profile Status
  4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Delays Boston Run by Two Weeks
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Return to Broadway's Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers