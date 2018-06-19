Rooftop Cinema Club to Offer Screenings of Singin’ in the Rain & The Wizard of Oz, Plus One Movie Musical Chosen by You!

Broadway.com is partnering with Rooftop Cinema Club to serve up screenings of three classic movie musicals this summer! One of the three films will be selected by Broadway.com readers as part of an upcoming Culturalist Challenge.



The first film on tap will be Singin' in the Rain, set to screen on July 16, followed by The Wizard of Oz, scheduled for August 20. The screenings will be held at SkyLawn at Embassy Suites, on 60 West 37th Street in New York City.



The third film, voted upon by readers, will be one of the following: An American in Paris, Easter Parade, Meet Me in St. Louis, Funny Girl, West Side Story, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, On the Town, Oklahoma!, Bye Bye Birdie or Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. That screening will take place on September 17.



Stay tuned for the Culturalist Challenge, appearing on Broadway.com on August 3—and get ready to vote!