Girls & Boys, Starring Carey Mulligan, Cancels Performances Following Injury
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 15, 2018
Carey Mulligan
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Following the occurrence of a minor injury during a performance, a new schedule has been announced for Girls & Boys, the new play starring Oscar and Tony nominee Carey Mulligan (Skylight, An Education), written by Dennis Kelly (Matilda) and directed by Olivier winner Lyndsey Turner (Machinal). The new work plays off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre.

Following the play’s first preview on June 12, performances on June 13 and June 14 were canceled. The performances on June 15 at 8:00pm, June 16 at 8:00pm and June 18 at 8:00pm have also been canceled. Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

The 2:00pm matinée on June 16 and the 3:00pm matinée on June 17 will play as scheduled.

Nine new performances have been added to the schedule, extending Girls & Boys' run at the Minetta Lane through July 22:

Thursday, June 21 at 8:00pm
Tuesday, July 17 at 8:00pm
Wednesday, July 18 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm
Thursday, July 19 at 8:00pm
Friday, July 20 at 8:00pm
Saturday, July 21 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm
Sunday, July 22 at 3:00pm

Girls & Boys centers on an unexpected meeting at an airport that leads to an intense, passionate relationship. Before long the pair settles down, buys a house, juggles careers and has kids, but slowly their world begins to unravel and takes a disturbing turn.

Girls & Boys features set design by Es Devlin, costume design by Jack Galloway, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and sound design by Dave McSeveney.

Carey Mulligan returns to the New York stage in this solo play, written by Dennis Kelly.
