Stephanie Torns to Play Two-Week Run as Jenna in Broadway's Waitress

Waitress understudy Stephanie Torns will return to the role of Jenna full-time beginning on June 19 for a limited run through July 3. Torns steps in for Katharine McPhee, who is taking a previously announced leave from the production before returning on July 5.



Torns is an original cast member of Waitress. She has also been seen in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked. Torns previously played a steady engagement as Jenna in Waitress earlier this year.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Steve Vinovich as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.