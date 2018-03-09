Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Stephanie Torns to Play Monthlong Run as Jenna in Broadway's Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 9, 2018
Stephanie Torns
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway's Waitress has announced that understudy Stephanie Torns will play the role of Jenna full-time in the hit musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre from March 13 through April 8. Torns replaces the musical's Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles, who will play her final performance as planned on March 11. Torns' engagement in the role will precede the Broadway-debut run of Katharine McPhee, who will begin on April 10.

Stephanie Torns is an original cast member of Waitress. She has also been seen in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked.

The cast of Waitress also includes Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. First Listen! Katharine McPhee Previews Her Upcoming Waitress Turn with 'She Used to Be Mine'
  2. Hamilton Original Anthony Ramos to Play Usnavi in Kennedy Center's In the Heights
  3. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured in Car Accident; Four-Year-Old Daughter Killed
  4. Bernadette Peters on Her Scene-Stealing Hello, Dolly! Moment That Was Inspired by Carol Channing
  5. Closing Time! Final Chance to See Broadway Turns by Sara Bareilles, Jake Shears & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers