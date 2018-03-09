Stephanie Torns to Play Monthlong Run as Jenna in Broadway's Waitress

Broadway's Waitress has announced that understudy Stephanie Torns will play the role of Jenna full-time in the hit musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre from March 13 through April 8. Torns replaces the musical's Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles, who will play her final performance as planned on March 11. Torns' engagement in the role will precede the Broadway-debut run of Katharine McPhee, who will begin on April 10.



Stephanie Torns is an original cast member of Waitress. She has also been seen in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked.



The cast of Waitress also includes Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.