Chukwudi Iwuji & Corey Stoll Lead a Stirring Othello at Shakespeare in the Park

New York's most talented stage stars are making magic seven times a week in the thrilling new production of Othello at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs the new staging, part of the Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park program. Chukwudi Iwuji leads the cast in the title role alongside Corey Stoll as Iago. The production runs through June 24.



The company of Othello also includes Heather Lind as Desdemona, Peter Jay Fernandez as the Duke of Venice, Motell Foster as Roderigo, Andrew Hovelson as Lodovico, Flor De Liz Perez as Bianca, Miguel Perez as Brabantio, Thomas Schall as Montano, Babak Tafti as Cassio, Peter Van Wagner as Gratiano and Sweat alum Alison Wright as Emilia. The ensemble features David Kenner, Tim Nicolai, Caroline Siewert, Kevin Rico Angulo, Christopher Cassarino, Lily Santiago and Allen Tedder.



To celebrate the exciting new production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Iwuji, Stoll and the full company offering up a Shakespeare classic under the stars.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.