Moulin Rouge! The Musical Delays Boston Run by Two Weeks

Come what may! Due to unforeseen circumstances, the highly anticipated world premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been pushed back by two weeks at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. Originally scheduled to begin performances on June 27, the production will now start on July 10. The Broadway-aimed show will conclude its limited engagement as planned on August 19.



Stage veteran Aaron Tveit and Tony winner Karen Olivo are slated to lead the cast of the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 motion picture. The tuner features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.



Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of the young poet/writer Christian (Tveit) who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress Satine (Olivo) during the Belle Epoque at the turn of the 20th century. As was the case in the film, the stage musical's score will weave together popular music of the last 50 years. The show will also include additional songs that have been written in the 15 years since the film's release.



Joining Tveit and Olivo in the principal company will be six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder. The ensemble will include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Joe Carroll, Max Clayton, Natalie Cortez, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Brandon Leffler, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Daniel Maldonado, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.



Ticketholders affected by the schedule change should call 1-888-616-0272.