Clarke Thorell to Replace Manu Narayan in Broadway's My Fair Lady
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2018
Clarke Thorell
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Clarke Thorell is returning to Broadway. The stage alum will step into the role of Zoltan Karparthy in Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed revival of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at the Vivian Beaumont Theater beginning on June 26. He replaces original cast member Manu Narayan, who exits the production to star in the new Broadway musical Gettin' the Band Back Together. Narayan will play his final performance in My Fair Lady on June 24.

Thorell's many Broadway credits include The Front Page, Titanic, Hairspray, Annie, Mamma Mia! and The Who's Tommy. He has been seen off-Broadway in Saturday Night, Lone Star Love, Satellites and Cloud Nine.

Thorell joins a company that includes Lauren Ambrose as Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce and Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

The company also includes Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Heather Botts, John Treacy Egan, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Kate Marilley, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Christine Cornish Smith, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui and Lee Zarrett.

Directed by Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Marc Salzberg.

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
