Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Kicks Off Performances on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 23, 2018
Production art for "Head Over Heels"
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

We got the beat! Head Over Heels, the new musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's, begins performances at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on June 23. Michael Mayer directs and Spencer Liff choreographs the new tuner, slated to officially open on July 26. Head Over Heels marks the Broadway-producing debut of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Head Over Heels features a book by James Magruder (adapted from an original book by Jeff Whitty) inspired by Sir Philip Sidney's 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia. The musical is set to the beat of Go-Go's hits including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

The principal cast includes stage alums Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York along with RuPaul's Drag Race's Peppermint, who becomes the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.

The Head Over Heels ensemble features Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, Christine Shepard, Tanner Ray Wilson and Ricardo Zayas.

Originally fronted by Carlisle, the Go-Go's were the first and only all-female band who both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the Billboard album charts. The internationally acclaimed pop hitmakers helped cement the foundation of the early-'80s pop-rock sound.

Head Over Heels made its world premiere under the direction of Ed Sylvanus Iskandar at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in the summer of 2016. This production, directed by Mayer, was seen in a pre-Broadway engagement at San Francisco's Curran theater earlier this year.

An Elizabethan love story turned on its head, featuring the music of The Go-Go's.
