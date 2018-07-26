Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Brings a New Beat to Broadway

Head Over Heels, the new musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's, opens at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on July 26. Michael Mayer directs and Spencer Liff choreographs the new tuner, which began previews on June 23.



Head Over Heels features a book by James Magruder (adapted from an original book by Jeff Whitty) inspired by Sir Philip Sidney's 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia. The musical is set to the beat of Go-Go's hits including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."



The principal cast includes stage alums Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York along with RuPaul's Drag Race's Peppermint, who becomes the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.



To celebrate the exciting new production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the talent-packed company singing and dancing to the music of a generation.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.