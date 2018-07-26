Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Brings a New Beat to Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 26, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Head Over Heels, the new musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's, opens at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on July 26. Michael Mayer directs and Spencer Liff choreographs the new tuner, which began previews on June 23.

Head Over Heels features a book by James Magruder (adapted from an original book by Jeff Whitty) inspired by Sir Philip Sidney's 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia. The musical is set to the beat of Go-Go's hits including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

The principal cast includes stage alums Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York along with RuPaul's Drag Race's Peppermint, who becomes the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.

To celebrate the exciting new production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the talent-packed company singing and dancing to the music of a generation.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Head Over Heels

An Elizabethan love story turned on its head, featuring the music of The Go-Go's.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nicolette Robinson to Make Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  2. Lila Coogan Will Star in the National Tour of Anastasia
  3. Michelle Williams & Sam Rockwell to Star as Gwen Verdon & Bob Fosse in New Series from Hamilton Team
  4. The Band's Visit Star Katrina Lenk on Nail Care for the Tony Awards & the 'Whoa' Experience of Her New Co-Star
  5. Anika Noni Rose on Snagging the Sexy Carmen Jones, Blending with Beyonce & More on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters