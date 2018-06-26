Clarke Thorell Joins the Company of Broadway's My Fair Lady

Stage alum Clarke Thorell returns to Broadway on June 26, stepping into the role of Zoltan Karparthy in Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed revival of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. He replaces original cast member Manu Narayan, who exited the show on June 24 in advance of starring in the new Broadway musical Gettin' the Band Back Together.



"I'm pinching myself that the stars aligned in the way that they have," said Thorell in an exclusive statement. "I'm beyond thankful to Bart Sher and this brilliant creative team, Bernie Telsey, Andre Bishop and everyone at Lincoln Center Theater, onstage and off, for the opportunity and for making me feel so welcome. I'm also super happy that Manu booked another great gig, allowing for this role to come down my path in the first place! This is a truly stunning production of a gorgeous musical and I couldn't be happier or more proud to be joining such a stellar company."



Thorell's many Broadway credits include The Front Page, Titanic, Hairspray, Annie, Mamma Mia! and The Who's Tommy. He has been seen off-Broadway in Saturday Night, Lone Star Love, Satellites and Cloud Nine.



Thorell joins a cast led by Lauren Ambrose as Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins, Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins, Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce and Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.



The company also includes Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Heather Botts, John Treacy Egan, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Kate Marilley, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Christine Cornish Smith, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui and Lee Zarrett.



Directed by Bartlett Sher and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Marc Salzberg.