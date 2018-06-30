Straight White Men, Starring Armie Hammer & Denis Arndt, Makes Broadway Premiere

The Broadway premiere production of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men begins previews at the Hayes Theater on June 30. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, scheduled to officially open on July 23. With the Broadway debut of Straight White Men, Young Jean Lee becomes the first Asian-American female playwright produced on Broadway. The cast includes Denis Arndt, Armie Hammer, Josh Charles, Paul Schneider, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe.



Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Arndt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt (Schneider) and Jake (Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.



The production features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. The production will play a limited engagement through September 9.



Straight White Men made its New York premiere with a 2014 off-Broadway production directed by Lee at the Public Theater.