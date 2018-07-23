Straight White Men, Starring Armie Hammer & More, Opens on Broadway

The Broadway premiere production of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men celebrates opening night at the Hayes Theater on July 23. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, which began previews on June 29.



With the Broadway debut of Straight White Men, Lee becomes the first Asian-American female playwright produced on Broadway. Leading the cast is Stephen Payne, Armie Hammer, Josh Charles, Paul Schneider, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe.



Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Payne) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt (Schneider) and Jake (Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.



To celebrate the play's opening, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring a dynamic cast breaking ground on Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.