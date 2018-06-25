Tickets Are Now on Sale for Apologia Starring Stockard Channing

Tickets are now on sale for Apologia, a new play by Drama League-nominated playwright Alexi Kaye Campbell (The Pride) making its off-Broadway debut this fall. Three-time Obie winner Daniel Aukin (Skintight) will direct the play, which will begin previews at the Laura Pels Theatre on September 27 with an official opening scheduled for October 16. Tony and Emmy winner Stockard Channing will star.



Apologia follows Kristin Miller (Channing), a former radical activist and political protester of the 1960s who is now a celebrated art historian. The revelation that Kristin will publish her memoir threatens to split her family apart.



Additional casting and full creative team for Apologia will be announced at a later date. The play is slated to play a limited off-Broadway engagement through December 16.