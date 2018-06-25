Tickets Are Now on Sale for Bernhardt/Hamlet Starring Janet McTeer

Tickets are now on sale for Bernhardt/Hamlet, a world premiere play written by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, arriving at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre this fall. Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel will direct the production, beginning previews on September 1 with an opening scheduled for September 25.



The play will star Tony winner Janet McTeer as legendary French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt, who in 1899 set out to take on the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet.



The remaining cast and creative team for the production will be announced at a later date. Bernhardt/Hamlet will play a limited engagement through November 18.