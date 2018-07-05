Broadway BUZZ

Katharine McPhee Begins Second Shift in Broadway's Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 5, 2018
Katharine McPhee
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Strong-voiced Smash alum Katharine McPhee returns to Broadway's Waitress as Jenna beginning on July 5 for a limited engagement through August 19. McPhee concluded a previous engagement in the role on June 17, with Stephanie Torns playing the role in the interim.

McPhee first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol. In addition to her acclaimed turn on Smash, McPhee's expansive screen résumé includes Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, It Could Be Worse and In My Dreams. She appeared on the Broadway stage in 2015 for the one-night concert Bombshell, reuniting with her fellow Smash stars at the Minskoff Theatre.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Steve Vinovich as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.

Exclusive Offers