Rock On! Gettin' the Band Back Together Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 13, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The lively new musical comedy Gettin' the Band Back Together celebrates its Broadway opening night at the Belasco Theatre on August 13. The fresh tuner, directed by John Rando, choreographed by Chris Bailey and music-directed by Sonny Paladino, began previews on July 19.

Gettin’ the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed of being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang—the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool—and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind.

The cast is led by Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch Papadopolous, Marilu Henner as Sharon Papadopolous, Jay Klaitz as Bart Vickers, Paul Whitty as Michael “Sully” Sullivan, Sawyer Nunes as Ricky “Bling” Goldstein, Brandon Williams as Tygen Billows, Tamika Lawrence as Roxanne Velasco, Kelli Barrett as Dani, Garth Kravits as Ritchie, Manu Narayan as Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel, Becca Kötte as Tawney and Noa Solorio as Billie. The ensemble includes Ryan Duncan, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson and Tad Wilson.

Gettin' the Band Back Together features an original score by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and improv troupe The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The design team includes sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Emily Rebholz and lighting by Ken Billington.

To celebrate the musical's main-stem bow, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring a cast of comedy rockstars introducing an original tuner to Broadway crowds.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Gettin' the Band Back Together

The new musical that proves it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.
Newsletters