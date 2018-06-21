Broadway BUZZ

Carey Mulligan & More Celebrate Girls & Boys' Off-Broadway Opening
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 21, 2018
Carey Mulligan
(Photo: Getty Images)

Tony and Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan is back on the New York stage in Dennis Kelly's Girls & Boys. The solo play, currently playing at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre, centers on an unexpected meeting at an airport that leads to an intense, passionate relationship. As previously reported, a new schedule has been announced for the production following the occurrence of a minor injury during a performance. Mulligan and playwright Dennis Kelly hit the red carpet on June 20; June 27 will now mark the production's official opening night. Take a look at the photos, and catch Girls & Boys at the Minetta Lane Theatre through July 15!

Girls & Boys scribe Dennis Kelly and star Carey Mulligan get together. (Photo: Philip Romano)

Girls & Boys

Carey Mulligan returns to the New York stage in this solo play, written by Dennis Kelly.
