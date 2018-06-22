Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Lifespan of a Fact, Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 22, 2018
Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale
(Photo: Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are on sale for The Lifespan of a Fact, a new play making its world premiere at Broadway's Studio 54 this fall. Previews will begin on September 20 with an opening scheduled for October 18. The three-hander will star Daniel Radcliffe, two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale.

The Lifespan of a Fact is written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman will direct.

Framed around the true story of D'Agata's essay What Happens There, the play follows Fingal (Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata (Cannavale). But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.

The production will feature scenic design by Tony winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The Lifespan of a Fact is scheduled to play a 16-week limited engagement through January 13, 2019.

