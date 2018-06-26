Ana Villafane, Lea DeLaria, Dana Delaney & More to Lead Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties

MCC Theater's upcoming New York premiere production of Jen Silverman's Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties has announced a starry cast! The previously announced new comedy is slated to run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning on August 16 with an official opening night set for September 12. Mike Donahue will direct.



The cast will include Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Obie winner Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), two-time Emmy winner Dana Delaney (China Beach), Adina Verson (Indecent) and Chaunté Wayans (Fifty Shades of Black).



Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties centers on five different women named Betty: one rich, one lonely, one charismatic, one lovelorn and one who keeps working on her truck. One of them has decided to stage a production of that play within a play.



The production will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan and projection design by Caite Hevner.