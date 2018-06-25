Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A Bronx Tale's Bradley Gibson to Join Broadway's The Lion King as Simba
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 25, 2018
Bradley Gibson
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

We just can't wait! The Tony-winning musical The Lion King has announced that Bradley Gibson will join the long-running hit in the role of Simba beginning on July 2. Gibson will replace Jelani Remy, who exits the production in advance of appearing in the off-Broadway revival of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

"I could not be more excited or honored to be joining the Disney family and the legacy that is The Lion King," said Gibson in an exclusive statement. "Simba's journey of self-discovery is one that has been a part of my life since childhood. I look so forward to taking my place on Pride Rock, and telling this timeless story with this beautiful company!"

Gibson's Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale and Rocky. He also appeared in the national touring production of Chicago.

Gibson joins a cast that includes L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, Kenneth Aikens and Joshua Dubose as Young Simba, and Mikee Castillo and Demi Singleton as Young Nala.

The Lion King is the winner of six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The hit show recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway.

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Maddie Baillio & More Perform the Mean Girls Anthem 'I'd Rather Be Me'
  2. Cats Movie to Start Shooting in November; Wayne McGregor Signs On as Choreographer
  3. Watch Samantha Barks & Bryan Adams Sing 'I Can't Go Back' from Pretty Woman: The Musical
  4. Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & James Corden Mashup Phantom, Cats & Evita in a Hilarious Crosswalk the Musical
  5. Once On This Island, The Band's Visit, Frozen & More to Perform at 2018 Broadway in Bryant Park

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers