Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Starry Broadway Premiere of The Waverly Gallery
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 25, 2018
Elaine May, Michael Cera & Lucas Hedges
(Photos: Bruce Glikas, Caitlin McNaney & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are on sale for the Broadway premiere production of Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan's Pulitzer-finalist play The Waverly Gallery. The acclaimed work will begin previews at the Golden Theatre on September 25 with an opening set for October 25. Lila Neugebauer is slated to direct a cast led by Oscar nominees Elaine May and Lucas Hedges, Tony winner Joan Allen and Tony nominee Michael Cera.

The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson.

The creative team of The Waverly Gallery will include Tony winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design) and five-time Tony winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design).

The Waverly Gallery

Elaine May, Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges star in Kenneth Lonergan's Pultizer-nominated work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles & More to Join Santino Fontana in Broadway-Bound Tootsie Musical
  2. Sam Wolf Joins the Cast of Hit Musical Jersey Boys
  3. Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey & More to Raise Funds for Families at the Border in Concert for America
  4. A Bronx Tale's Bradley Gibson to Join Broadway's The Lion King as Simba
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Songwriters That You Want To See Do Crosswalk the Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers