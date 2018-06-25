Tickets Are Now on Sale for Starry Broadway Premiere of The Waverly Gallery

Tickets are on sale for the Broadway premiere production of Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan's Pulitzer-finalist play The Waverly Gallery. The acclaimed work will begin previews at the Golden Theatre on September 25 with an opening set for October 25. Lila Neugebauer is slated to direct a cast led by Oscar nominees Elaine May and Lucas Hedges, Tony winner Joan Allen and Tony nominee Michael Cera.



The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson.



The creative team of The Waverly Gallery will include Tony winner David Zinn (scenic design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design) and five-time Tony winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design).