Odds & Ends: Gloria Estefan to Guest Star on One Day at a Time Reboot & More

Gloria Estefan to Guest Star on One Day at a Time Reboot

Music legend Gloria Estefan, co-creator of the hit musical On Your Feet!, has been announced to appear on season three of Netflix's reimagining of the classic sitcom One Day at a Time (for which Estefan composed the theme song). Estefan will play Mirtha, "baby sister and arch-nemesis" to Lydia, played by acting icon Rita Moreno. A season-three release date for the series will be announced at a later time.



A Bronx Tale's Richard H. Blake Sets Feinstein's/54 Below Concert Return

Broadway veteran Richard H. Blake has announced a return concert engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below! The star of A Bronx Tale will offer up his cabaret Music of My Life at the midtown hotspot on July 9 at 7:00pm. Music of My Life weaves together unbelievable stories and memorable songs from Blake's life and career as he takes audiences on a journey from clumsy, accident-prone kid to Broadway leading man. The cabaret will feature direction by Joe Ricci and musical direction by Meg Zervoulis.



Lillian Hellman's Days to Come to Receive Rare Off-Broadway Revival

Off-Broadway's Mint Theater Company has announced a staging of the rarely produced play Days to Come by Tony-nominated playwright Lillian Hellman (The Little Foxes). Performances will begin on August 2 at the Beckett Theater at Theatre Row with an opening set for August 26. Days to Come is a family drama set against the backdrop of labor strife in a small Ohio town which threatens to tear apart both town and family. J.R. Sullivan will direct a cast that includes Mary Bacon, Janie Brookshire, Larry Bull, Chris Henry Coffey, Dan Daily, Ted Deasy, Roderick Hill, Betsy Hogg, Kim Martin-Cotten, Geoffrey Allen Murphy and Evan Zes. Days to Come will play a limited engagement through September 30.