Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Gloria Estefan to Guest Star on One Day at a Time Reboot & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 25, 2018
Gloria Estefan
(Photo: Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.

Gloria Estefan to Guest Star on One Day at a Time Reboot
Music legend Gloria Estefan, co-creator of the hit musical On Your Feet!, has been announced to appear on season three of Netflix's reimagining of the classic sitcom One Day at a Time (for which Estefan composed the theme song). Estefan will play Mirtha, "baby sister and arch-nemesis" to Lydia, played by acting icon Rita Moreno. A season-three release date for the series will be announced at a later time.

A Bronx Tale's Richard H. Blake Sets Feinstein's/54 Below Concert Return
Broadway veteran Richard H. Blake has announced a return concert engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below! The star of A Bronx Tale will offer up his cabaret Music of My Life at the midtown hotspot on July 9 at 7:00pm. Music of My Life weaves together unbelievable stories and memorable songs from Blake's life and career as he takes audiences on a journey from clumsy, accident-prone kid to Broadway leading man. The cabaret will feature direction by Joe Ricci and musical direction by Meg Zervoulis.

Lillian Hellman's Days to Come to Receive Rare Off-Broadway Revival
Off-Broadway's Mint Theater Company has announced a staging of the rarely produced play Days to Come by Tony-nominated playwright Lillian Hellman (The Little Foxes). Performances will begin on August 2 at the Beckett Theater at Theatre Row with an opening set for August 26. Days to Come is a family drama set against the backdrop of labor strife in a small Ohio town which threatens to tear apart both town and family. J.R. Sullivan will direct a cast that includes Mary Bacon, Janie Brookshire, Larry Bull, Chris Henry Coffey, Dan Daily, Ted Deasy, Roderick Hill, Betsy Hogg, Kim Martin-Cotten, Geoffrey Allen Murphy and Evan Zes. Days to Come will play a limited engagement through September 30.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles & More to Join Santino Fontana in Broadway-Bound Tootsie Musical
  2. Sam Wolf Joins the Cast of Hit Musical Jersey Boys
  3. Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Tina Fey & More to Raise Funds for Families at the Border in Concert for America
  4. A Bronx Tale's Bradley Gibson to Join Broadway's The Lion King as Simba
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Songwriters That You Want To See Do Crosswalk the Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers