Afterglow Announces Final Off-Broadway Performance
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 26, 2018
David Merten, Joe Chisholm & Brandon Haagenson in "Afterglow"
(Photo: Mati Gelman)

The acclaimed off-Broadway play Afterglow has announced a final performance date of August 12, 2018 at The Loft at The Davenport Theatre. The new work, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman, began previews on June 12, 2017 and officially opened on June 23, 2017. Afterglow will make its regional debut at Utah Repertory Theater Company from September 21 through October 7, 2018, with international stagings to be announced.

Afterglow centers on Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship who invite Darius to share their bed one night. When a new, intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken and commitments are challenged.

The current cast of Afterglow includes Brandon Haagenson as Josh, Joe Chisholm as Alex and David Merten as Darius. The production features scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Fabian Aguilar, lighting design by Jamie Roderick and sound design by Alex Dietz-Kest.
 

Afterglow

The climax is just the beginning.
