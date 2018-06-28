Carmen Jones, Starring Anika Noni Rose, Receives Extension Off-Broadway

The acclaimed new off-Broadway staging of Oscar Hammerstein II and Georges Bizet's 1943 musical Carmen Jones has been extended by Classic Stage Company. Originally slated for an engagement through July 29, the musical will now run through August 19. CSC Artistic Director John Doyle directs the production, which began previews on June 9 and opened on June 27. Leading the cast is Tony winner Anika Noni Rose and Clifton Duncan.



Set in the South as World War II rages overseas, Carmen Jones tells the story of a tempestuous parachute factory worker who ignites her own battle in a tragic love triangle with an airman and a prizefighter. Adapted from Bizet’s legendary opera Carmen, Hammerstein shifted the story from Spain to World War II America, featuring an all African-American cast.



The cast of Carmen Jones also includes Erica Dorfler as Myrt, Andrea Jones-Sojola as Sally, Justin Keyes as Rum, Lindsay Roberts as Cindy Lou, Soara-Joye Ross as Frankie, Lawrence E. Street as Dink and Tramell Tillman as Sergeant Brown. The production features scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by Tony winner Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound by Dan Moses Shreier.