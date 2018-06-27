Broadway BUZZ

The Scarlet Pimpernel Is Manhattan Concert Productions' Next Musical Presentation
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 27, 2018
The Broadway marquee of the 1997 musical "The Scarlet Pimpernel"
(Photo: New York Public Library/Christopher J. Frith)

Manhattan Concert Productions has announced that the seventh-annual presentation of its beloved Broadway Series will feature the 1997 Tony-nominated musical The Scarlet Pimpernel, to appear for one night only at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 at 8:00pm. The production will be directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and music-directed by Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The concert performance will feature a professional cast and creative team, a chorus of more than 200 singers and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney, who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.

The Scarlet Pimpernel made its Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre on November 9, 1997 and played through January 2, 2000. The original production starred Douglas Sills in a Tony-nominated turn as Sir Percy Blakeney. Casting for Manhattan Concert Productions' staging is forthcoming.

The Scarlet Pimpernel joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which included star-packed presentations of Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (2014) and Ragtime (2013).

