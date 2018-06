The 1995 Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe is returning to New York City for a limited off-Broadway run at Stage 42 beginning on July 6. The show is a compilation of songs written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The production will feature Broadway favorites including Jelani Remy and Alysha Umphress. The cast met the press and showed off their moves on June 27 at Feinstein's/54 Below ahead of the start of performances. Check out the photos below!

Cast members Emma Degerstedt, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Dionne D. Figgins, Alysha Umphress sing it out.