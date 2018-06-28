Broadway BUZZ

Kelli O'Hara & Will Chase
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Too Darn Hot! Will Chase to Join Kelli O'Hara in Broadway's Kiss Me, Kate
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 28, 2018

A Tony-nominated leading man has been selected for Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate. Will Chase will star as Fred Graham/Petruchio in the hotly anticipated new production set to begin previews at Studio 54 on February 14, 2019 with an opening planned for March 14. Chase will be joined by the previously announced Tony winner Kelli O'Hara as Kate/Lilli Vanessi. The pair first played these roles in a 2016 Roundabout benefit concert directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, who will reprise their work for Broadway.

Chase earned a Tony nomination for his comedic turn in Roundabout's revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. His other Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, Rent, Aida, The Full Monty, Lennon, High Fidelity, Billy Elliot, The Story of My Life, Something Rotten! and Nice Work If You Can Get It. Chase's screen work includes Smash, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Stranger Things and The Deuce.

Kiss Me, Kate centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara). Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack and music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

The revival's creative team will include David Rockwell (sets), Jeff Mahshie (costumes), Donald Holder (lighting) and Brian Ronan (sound). Additional casting is forthcoming.

Kiss Me, Kate is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 2, 2019.

