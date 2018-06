The Encores! Off-Center production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World opened at New York City Center on June 27. The beloved song cycle starring Colin Donnell, Shoshana Bean, Mykal Kilgore and Solea Pfeiffer is slated to play a limited run through June 30. Songs for a New World is written and composed by Brown with direction by Kate Whoriskey. Check out the photos below to see who stepped out in honor of the official opening!

Cast member Solea Pfeiffer performs.

Once On This Island stars Merle Dandridge and Isaac Powell celebrate the show.