Shaina Taub Joins Creative Team for Broadway-Bound The Devil Wears Prada Musical

Shaina Taub has joined the creative team for the upcoming new musical The Devil Wears Prada. The multitalented composer and performer joins composer Elton John and scribe Paul Rudnick for the Broadway-bound tuner.



Taub earned a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her role as Mary in the off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She created the Public Works' productions of As You Like It and Twelfth Night, composed the score to Bill Irwin and David Shiner's Old Hats at the Signature Center and also appeared in the Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016.

"Writing songs with Elton John is a joy and an honor," Taub said in a statement. "The Devil Wears Prada' is one of my all-time favorite movies. I'm thrilled to join this amazing team in bringing this story about two complex and brilliant women to the stage." Elton John also commented on the new addition to the creative team, saying, "It’s great working with Shaina. We’re all having a blast and I’m delighted with the way the show is shaping up.”



The musical gets its story from the Lauren Wesiberger's bestselling 2003 novel, which was then turned into a 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. It follows Andy Sachs, a smart but drab aspiring journalist who gets sucked into the glamorous world of the elite fashion magazine Runway and the servitude of its cutthroat editor, Miranda Priestly.

A timeline for the production, produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment, and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Taub also posted a photo on her Instagram of herself and John at the piano, writing in the caption, "Hearing my words set to his melodies beyond blows my mind and I’m here to report he is an utterly kind, funny and generous collaborator."