Blair St. Clair, Trixie Mattel, Peppermint, Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen
(Composite: Ryan Casey)
The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Drag Race Favorites You Want to See on Broadway
Features
by Eric King • Jul 2, 2018

In honor of RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Peppermint preparing to make her Broadway debut in Head Over Heelsplus, last week's coronation of Season 10 winner Aquaria—we asked you which other Drag Race alum should sashay to the Great White Way? These 10 queens better get werking on their next Ru-sical, because Culturalist voters want to see them on Broadway next. Time to dream cast: Revive 9 to 5 with Trixie Mattel! BenDeLa takes over as Dolly! Check out the top 10 below. 

10. Trixie Mattel

(Photo: VH1)

9. Blair St. Clair

(Photo: VH1)

8. Adore Delano

(Photo: VH1)

7. Bob the Drag Queen

(Photo: Logo)

6. Alaska

(Photo: Logo)

5. Bianca Del Rio

(Photo: Logo)

4. Jinkx Monsoon

(Photo: Getty)

3. Shangela

(Photo: VH1)

2. Alyssa Edwards

(Photo: Logo)

1. BenDeLaCreme

(Photo: VH1)

