Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Which Drag Race Favorite Should Sashay to Broadway?
Features
by Eric King • Jun 29, 2018
BenDeLaCreme, Alyssa Edwards, Latrice Royale, Bob the Drag Queen, Alaska & Tatianna
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

In 2017, veteran New York City drag performer Peppermint rose to national fame as the runner-up on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, the singer and actress is about make her Broadway debut (and history, as the first publicly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway) as Pythio in The Go-Go's jukebox musical Head Over Heels. The time has come: We want to know which Drag Race favorite you think should snatch the wigs of theatergoers next. Look out, Stephanie J. Block—you've got some fierce competition with Chad Michael's iconic Cher impression. Broadway.com Illustrator & Animator Ryan Casey rose to the challenge with his top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Broadway's Best Lend Their Voices to the Classic Call for Unity 'We Are the World'
  2. Tony Winner Glenda Jackson Sets Broadway Return in King Lear
  3. I Got You, Babe! Here's a First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show
  4. A Bronx Tale Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date
  5. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Bernadette Peters as Dolly, Angels in America & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers